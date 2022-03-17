 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $2,000

Just PERFECT! Desirable Bridlewood Subdivision UPDATED 2 Story end unit townhome is just what you've been looking for! TONS OF LIGHT! GLEAMING wood laminate floor throughout 1st floor. Open living and dining area graced with a cozy Fireplace. UPDATED kitchen featuring granite countertops, SS appliances, and backsplash overlooks dining room area. Dining room with sliding glass door walks out to concrete patio - great for BBQ - and green area. 2nd floor laundry is so convenient. 2nd floor loft is a great space for an office that gets great light. Convenient location near to Gurnee Mills, easy Interstate access. Woodland District and Warren District. Schedule a showing today!

