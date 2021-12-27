2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $239,000

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL STONE RANCH! HOME SITS ON A VERY LARGE CORNER LOT WITH MATURE TREE'S DISPERSED THROUGHOUT! AS YOU WALK THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR THIS HOME IMMEDIATELY BOASTS A GRAND LIVING ROOM ADJACENT TO YOUR FORMAL DINING ROOM! THE LARGE WINDOWS ILLUMINATE THIS HOME WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT! JUST AROUND THE CORNER YOU'LL FIND YOUR STUNNING KITCHEN WITH IMMENSE CABINETRY SPACE! MORE THAN ENOUGH ROOM FOR ANOTHER DINING TABLE TO OVERLOOK ONTO YOUR MASSIVE BACKYARD! THIS HOMES FIRST FLOOR HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED WITH QUALITY LAMINATE FLOORING & FRESH PAINT! FULL SIZE BASEMENT FEATURES LAUNDRY AREA, FIREPLACE, & PLENTY OF SPACE TO DO AS YOU WISH! THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY & JUST WAITING FOR IT'S NEW OWNERS! IT WON'T LAST LONG, MAKE YOUR OFFER TODAY!!