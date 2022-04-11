2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $250,000

Spacious and inviting 2 story townhome featuring 2 bedrooms plus loft and 2 1/2 baths. Tastefully remodeled throughout with newer eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stain less steel appliances, disposal and flooring. Baths. Newer HVAC, attic insulation, garage door and fire door, driveway. Fresh paint throughout. 2 story family room with skylights and gas start fireplace with cozy logs. Master bath with double sink and oversized walk-in shower. Dining room with slider leading to a wood deck for entertaining. Don't wait this will not be on the market long. and HIGHEST AND BEST by 7pm SATURDAY.