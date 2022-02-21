2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $255,000

Be ready to fall in love with this ranch end unit townhome with a 2 car garage. Enter into seven inch custom hand hewn hickory floors in living room, dining, office, kitchen and hall. New base trim and molding, 36 inch doorways, vaulted ceiling , beautifully redone gas log fireplace is warm and inviting. Kitchen offers grey 42 inch custom soft close cabinetry, beautiful quartz counters and stunning backsplash, overhead recessed lighting plus under cabinet lighting & deep stainless sink. Top of the line Kitchen Aid stainless appliances including double oven, dishwasher, refrigerator with bottom freezer microwave and a beverage refrigerator. Both baths are totally redone and offer large showers with glass doors, tasteful new vanity with custom undercabinet night lights, new lighting , new fixtures and comfort height toilets. Primary bedroom is large and has a walk in closet with custom container store organization system. Second bedroom is large enough for a queen size bed and dressers. Office could be a 3rd bedroom or just a perfect home office. This stunning home offers new windows throughout & furnace was replaced in 2011. Large laundry room off of the garage offers easy access and includes a newer washer and dryer. Neutral decor throughout. This home has been maintained to perfection. This is not like any of the others put this first on your list. Please omit wall mounted televisions and master bedroom fan. Stunning move in condition.