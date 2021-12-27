2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $290,000

***Back on the Market - Buyer's financing didn't come through***Looking for a rarely available maintenance free ranch home in the Brookside subdivision in Gurnee? This one is for you! Desirable unincorporated location with easy access to the tollway, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy this desirable open ranch floorplan offering vaulted and coffered ceilings, super spacious master bedroom with two closets and luxury bath featuring skylight, 2 sinks, separate shower and tub. Down the hall is a second bedroom and another full bath. Don't miss the bright and neutral kitchen with all BRAND NEW stainless appliances. Enjoy holiday dinners in the lovely formal dining room. And then you also have the den and living room overlooking the paver brick patio and lovely pond. No lawn mowing or snow shoveling here, it's all taken care of for you by the association along with roof and siding maintenance. Enjoy the easy maintenance free lifestyle of Brookside in Gurnee!