2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $379,000

****PRICE REDUCED $10k****WENTWORTH RANCH ONLY 1 YEAR NEW. Located on a corner lot, you'll enjoy maintenance free living in this 2 bed with den/flex room, 2 Bath Bristol Ranch. Light and bright open concept kitchen features designer white shaker cabinets with crown molding, iced white quartz countertops, SS appliances, large walk-in pantry and expansive island overlooking living and dining areas. Sliders to covered patio make this a great space for entertaining guests. The primary suite includes a large walk-in closet with a custom organizer system. Primary bathroom has dual sinks and raised height vanity plus a large shower with seat. Both bathrooms are equipped with bidets. Custom coat closet and garage storage were completed in 2021. Across the street is the entrance to the walking path and beautiful common areas including pond, park/playground and sheltered gathering space. HOA maintains the lawn and snow removal. Fencing not allowed. This home is equipped with Smart Home Technology that speaks to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or 500 miles away. Wentworth is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and tollway. Some personal property is also for sale. Quick close possible.