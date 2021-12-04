2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $389,900

Location, location, location! This maintenance-free home is situated close to everything Libertyville and Gurnee! Easy access to interstate, shopping, dining, parks, playgrounds, you name it! Beautiful Bristol ranch drenched in natural sunlight and incredibly inviting as you enter. A true open concept layout can be found with wood laminate flooring throughout! If you love entertaining then you will love the open kitchen that looks into the living room boasting abundant granite counter space, expansive center island w/breakfast bar, pantry closet, white shaker cabinets w/crown molding, and shiny stainless steel appliances. Asking for a quick helping hand won't ever be a problem while prepping your favorite meals! The sunny dining area is combined with the kitchen and gains access to the covered balcony deck leading to the backyard patio. Spend evenings watching the sunset or morning sunrises with your cup of coffee! The flex room offers a great space for a work-from-home office, playroom or quiet den. The master suite is complete w/private full bath featuring dual sinks and a large WIC. An additional 2nd bedroom can be found with a full shared bath. The finished English basement is perfect for a rec area and exercise space. 1/2 bath plus a nicely sized storage space w/crawl. This neighborhood also has some really great walking paths that are excellent for pets that need those daily jaunts around the neighborhood or just to keep up with your daily steps and to get some fresh air! It's a great life here!