2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $399,900

This is the ranch you've been waiting for! Almost new, immaculate home with covered porch and covered patio for your morning coffee. The home is upgraded with beautiful appointments including 220 Hookup for Your Electric Car, Irrigation System for your lawn, tankless hot water heater, Plantation window shutters, and California Closets throughout! 2 sizable bedrooms plus flex room/den, 2 baths, 2-car garage, Open concept kitchen features abundant counter space, designer cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed can lighting, and expansive island overlooking spacious dining room area- the perfect setup for entertaining guests! Tremendous master suite has Master bath includes dual vanity, linen closet, and walk-in shower and walk-in closet with California Closets wardrobe organizers. Easy-care wood laminate flooring. Recessed lighting. GORGEOUS HOME! Hurry before it's gone! ASSUMABLE MORTGAGE AT 2.25%!!!! Approx $354,500 balance.