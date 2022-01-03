2 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $175,000

This NEAR THE LAKE Cute Cape Cod with a double corner lot, located in Eagle Lake Manor, has been renovated and is ready for new owners. Make it your permanent or vacation home with boating, fishing, snowmobiling, parks, a little beach & club house all available. HOA fees $60/Yr and low property taxes. Interior has been freshly painted with NEW water heater, vinyl plank flooring, white & bright bathroom, fixtures, doors and garage door. You will enjoy cooking in this kitchen with new white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Huge Living room, 1st floor bedroom, bathroom & laundry room. Spacious 2nd floor bedroom with big closet. Large garage with work bench & walk up attic. Newer shed for extra storage. You don't want to miss this one!