2 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $399,900

Eagle Lake Waterfront Home with Sunset Views from your Living Room or yard! This Open Concept home could be just the right size for your family to enjoy as a Vacation Destination or Year Round Home. Walk into the back door and your eyes will immediately be drawn to the Lake through the huge windows in the living room. Kitchen and Main Bath are off to the left with another Half Bath and both Bedrooms on the right. The younger ones will enjoy the loft space above the living room or use it for extra storage! There is a private beach just a few homes away to enjoy. If you're just starting your adventures with Lake Living, we have a pontoon and sail boat in working order available. Please see the Information & Inclusions List uploaded! Ice Fishing is just around the corner, come check it out!