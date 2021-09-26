2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $127,400

Have you always wanted to live close to the Lake? Look no further than this cute and charming 2-bedroom ranch home near the lake with classic arches and built-in shelving. Bright and spacious living room for entertaining. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Super cute kitchen featuring open cabinetry. Nice sized bedrooms. Partially finished basement for additional storage, Rec room and an additional Lower level bonus room that can be used as office space, den, or additional storage. Enjoy privacy in your spacious and fenced in back yard. Close to bike trails, nearby Park and downtown shopping and the Harbor Market. Super low Taxes!! Security System included. Extra parking space behind garage.