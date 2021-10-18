2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $145,000

This adorable and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage and full basement with fenced yard awaits your offer! Cheaper than rent and cute as can be. Spacious kitchen with tall oak cabinets and eat in room nicely complements cute bedrooms and updated bath. Enjoy the huge front porch and back patio. Laundry in full basement with room for finishing touches. So much value for the money, close to Lake Michigan, transportation, shopping and schools. Hurry!