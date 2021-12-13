 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $179,000

Pristine 2 bedroom home in desirable neighborhood centrally located on the Northside. You won't want to miss this clean, 2 bedroom 1 bath home, huge 2.5 car garage for all of your toys and a large wide open basement ready for your finishing touches!New hot water heater June of 2018 and new furnace in 2010

