2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $179,900

Charming updated ranch with a fenced-in yard and finished basement is conveniently located and now for sale! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms with new flooring in the kitchen and hallway. Fantastic, full finished basement with bonus room and custom bar with stunning real wood rustic bar top and solid stone front. Large fenced-in yard with detached garage. Don't miss out and schedule a showing today!

