 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

Vision, potential & location is not to be missed! Opportunity knocks steps away from Lake Michigan with incredible lake views and no shoreline issues. Feeling inspired? This almost completely gutted house is an investor's dream. Great bones exposed and ready for a modern makeover. Rehab any way you would like and make this your lake house retreat or Airbnb. Located in the Village of Somers with lower taxes and municipal water and sewer. Close to many parks & golf courses! Near Carthage College/UW Parkside! Student housing! Great curb appeal w/ brick exterior, deck, driveway and 2 car garage. Some original wood floors inside. Cash sale, needs total renovation. Property is being sold AS IS with no seller concessions. No children during showings due to safety concerns

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert