2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $224,900

WOW!! This North-side Kenosha bungalow has been 95% completely remodeled inside and out! LOOKS BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION!! One of a kind two bedroom, one bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood. All NEW flooring, QUARTZ kitchen counters, custom walk in shower with tile and dual entry to the master bedroom, Newer furnace, almost all new windows, heated 2 car garage.... The list goes on and on! Main floor bathroom has dedicated space for future first floor laundry if desired. The lower level set up for a future third bedroom and full bath plus additional room for the possible ''Man Cave'' or rec-room. This beautiful home must be seen in person! Don't drag your feet on this one!