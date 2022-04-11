 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $229,000

2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $229,000

Welcome HOME! This beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is move-in ready. You will love the open floor plan as the large living room flows into the dining and kitchen areas. You'll note the bamboo flooring throughout the first floor! Just down the hall you will find two HUGE bedroom, just ready for you! The kitchen is a chef's delight, everything in easy reach and a island designed for the space. Two more offices downstairs make this the ideal remote work setup. Additionally, in the basement you will find a massive family room, as well as a laundry lovers paradise. The sellers love the neighborhoood, but will be happy to pass on their beloved home to the next owner. Stop in, look around, and make this house YOUR HOME!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert