 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $239,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $239,900

Wonderful views in this Bright, Open Concept Kenosha Condo. Master bedroom with tons of light. Private en-suite bathroom with soaking tub and walk in closet. Nice sized second bedroom that includes another full bathroom. Enjoy the views on your patio of Lake Michigan! TWO underground parking spaces included with this condo! Schedule your viewing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert