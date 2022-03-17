Very clean rental unit in sought after Lake Villa. Ranch style duplex with 1 car attached garage, large kitchen with SS appliances and tons of cabinet space. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Fresh neutral paint colors and updated flooring. Residential setting with large yard space. No pets. Short term leases can be considered with additional rent. Lakes High School, A must see to appreciate!
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $1,400
