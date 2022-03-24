RANCH - 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been updated! BRAND NEW kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stunning countertops and eat-in space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the unit (no carpet!). Fresh, neutral paint colors and white trim. 1 car detached garage with 1 additional parking space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. This unit is 1/2 of a duplex in sought after Lake Villa with Lakes High School district. NO PETS ALLOWED. Please don't ask. Nice residential area, close to restaurants, Metra and 15 minutes to the tollway. Large yard can be utilized. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn and snow removal are provided by the landlord.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $1,600
