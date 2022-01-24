2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $167,000

Be the first to know
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police said Sunday there were no apparent signs of trauma upon discovering the body of a retired Kenosha police off…
Three adults have now been confirmed dead after a fire at a Saxony Manor apartment building. A Kenosha police officer was treated at a hospital and released.
A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse, who turned 19 this month, says his intention is to destroy the rifle.
Police ID those who died
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in what sheriff’s investigators described as a…
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon.
Several criminal charges are expected to be filed against two men taken into custody late Thursday night after multiple calls for shots fired …
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
Kenosha police continue to ask for the community's help in locating a 64-year-old man reported missing since Sunday afternoon.
An 18-year-old Kenosha man, one of five charged for a January 2020 gang shooting, will spend 10 years in a state prison.
