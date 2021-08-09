GORGEOUS SPACIOUS END UNIT 2 STORY TOWN HOME IN RENOWN PAINTED LAKES SUBDIVISION! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME WILL PLEASE YOUR HEART! ENTER INTO HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH ATTRACTIVE HARDWOOD FLOORING! BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED. NICE SIZE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH MULTITUDE OF CABINETS FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE, BREAKFAST BAR AND SAME ATTRACTIVE HARDWOOD FLOOR AS LIVING ROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR. GOOD SIZE DINING AREA AND GLASS SLIDING DOOR THAT LEADS OUT TO CONCRETE PATIO WITH LARGE SIDE BUSHES FOR PRIVACY. HALF BATH! UPSTAIRS TO FABULOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH PLUSH NEUTRAL CARPET AND DOUBLE CLOSETS! SHARED FULL UPDATED BATH AND SECOND GOOD SIZE BEDROOM WITH PLUSH CARPET. SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR CONVENIENCE. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH OPENER! 200 AMP CIRCUIT BREAKER SYSTEM. CENTRAL AIR FOR COMFORTABLE SUMMERS. NEW WATER HEATER 2019. NEW APPLIANCES 2018. NEW SIDING,ROOF AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR 2018. LET ALL THE LOVE AND CARE GIVEN THIS HOME BE TRANSFERRED TO YOU.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $178,888
