2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $179,000

You'll love this location with a private yard and a half acre lot! Located in the popular Venetian Village neighborhood. The home features large room sizes and wood laminate flooring. Spacious living room and separate dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample oak cabinets and counter space. Sliding glass door to backyard patio. New hot water heater. Updates made to home approx 2011: new roof & siding, new furnace, new kitchen appliances, new flooring & paint, new bathroom remodel. Attached two car garage. Lake Villa Grade school district 41 and Grayslake North high school district 127. Great location near parks, lakes and schools. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to major roadways for your work commute. Please note: central air is sold in as-is condition. Virtual 3D tour to preview the home easily.