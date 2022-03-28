 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $185,000

Beautifully maintained end unit in Painted Lakes Subdivision. Home has an unfinished walk-out basement ready for you to make your own. 2 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths with a loft. View the open field and pond from the deck in back. Perfect for nature watching. 2nd floor laundry and 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, with easy access to main roads and highways. ~Estate Sale~ Sold in as-is condition.

