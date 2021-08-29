2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $188,500

This true 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located in the Luxurious Cedar Crossing Subdivision! Bright and sunny end unit features a private entrance, 1st floor master bedroom with en-suite, 1st floor laundry, vaulted ceilings & lots of natural light pouring in through all the windows and oversized sliding glass door to patio. The second story offers a loft, full bath and second bedroom that over looks the pond across the street. Loft could be enclosed to add a 3rd bedroom if needed. Close to the Fox Chain O' Lakes, Forest Preserves, Train Station and easy access to the expressway. Don't wait!! Schedule your private showing today!