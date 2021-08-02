2 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $200,000

Prepare to be impressed!!! Immaculate "Painted Lakes" townhouse in quiet neighborhood! NEWER hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd floor! NEW dishwasher! Aspen model with beautiful walk out finished basement! Magnificent views of wetlands! Dramatic 2 story entry with oak staircase and 2-story great room! 2 Full & 2 half baths! NOTE: Pictures are from previous tenant.