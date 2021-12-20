2 Bedroom Home in Libertyville - $245,000

Prime location on a quiet cul-de-sac! Updated, modern, naturally bright, and beautiful two-story townhouse with attached two-car garage. This great home backs to green space, not neighbors. The sellers will miss the large open back yard as it has been ideal for entertaining! Fully renovated main level: new flooring, new kitchen and guest bath cabinets, new fixtures, new countertops, and new appliances! Once inside, follow the new porcelain tile flooring, pausing to notice the beautifully updated POWDER ROOM, until you reach the star of his home: the GOURMET KITCHEN! Extra-tall 42" cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, modern light fixture, and sleek hardware; it is STUNNING! Rich mocha hardwood flooring accents the sunlit two-story LIVING ROOM and adjoining DINING ROOM. Wonderful views of the open greenspace surrounding this great home can be taken in from here through the sliding glass door and numerous well-placed windows. At the top of the stairs, you'll find the open 2nd floor LOFT, a multi-purpose room that is perfect as a home office, study, or play area. The spacious MASTER SUITE features a walk-in closet and private MASTER BATHROOM with dual sinks and walk-in shower. A second BEDROOM and FULL BATHROOM round out the second story. This amazing home also comes with a FULL BASEMENT, a blank canvas ready for your ideas. With its mechanicals/storage area ideally located on one side, there's ample space for a finished recreation room on the other side. New roof in 2019. Minutes to Six Flags Amusement Park, Gurnee Mills Mall, amenities, great schools, highways, and METRA! Will not last long!