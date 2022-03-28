Prepare to be impressed by both the home and the location! This former model will engage you from the elegant Brazilian Cherry flooring to the dramatic vaulted ceiling. Luxury is obvious in the beautiful millwork and 2 story mirrored decor. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, many with pull-out shelves, granite countertops and stunning top-of-the-line dark stainless appliances. The double stove has a removable shelf to make it large or small to suit your needs. The cozy eating area overlooks your patio and a private, wooded yard. Heading upstairs, the large loft/office area dramatically overlooks the living room and could be enclosed for a 3rd bedroom. The generous master suite includes a walk-in closet, wall closet and linen closet. A separate tub and shower in the large bath is ideal for pampering yourself. The 2nd bedroom hosts a balcony that also overlooks your serene wooded yard. Add to this a finished basement and you have perfection at your fingertips. 2 fireplaces! Laundry hook ups both on the 1st floor (mud room) & basement for flexibility. Newer roof and skylights.
2 Bedroom Home in Libertyville - $283,900
