2 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $169,000

Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom home is waiting for you!! Updated kitchen with beautiful cabinets, neutral back splash, and stainless appliances!! Laminate flooring in bedrooms. Attached garage with a brand new door opener and tons of outdoor parking available. Back yard is fenced in and there is a shed for even more storage. Roof 2017 Garage Door 2016 Water Heater 2015 Kitchen Appliances 2016. The hard work has already been done for you so you can just move right in!!