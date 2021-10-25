2 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $169,900

Just finished! Beautiful New granite, subway tile backsplash!Renovated floor plan opens up this popular ranch model! Private end unit location yet close to everything. Has updated kitchen, 2 full updated baths! White kitchen cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances. Inviting foyer with window seat opens to DR & LR. 9ft ceilings, wall mounted HDTV stays. Sliders to a private patio.Large laundry/storage/garage entry room.Falling Waters has private in-ground swimming pool, exercise room, clubhouse , tennis, on site walking trails. Short distance to Forest Preserve locations! Located just on border of Gurnee/Lindenhurst with easy commute access to tollway and Metra train.