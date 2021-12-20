2 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $175,000

2 story townhome with 2.1 baths! Fireplace, crown molding, best location in complex! Granite in kitchen with oversized cabinetry! Glass tile backsplash.9ft 1st floor ceilings-open to dining room/living room area. Fresh new hardwood floors completely new fresh modern paint!Home has nice size living room with large sliding glass doors to private patio. 2nd floor laundry.Includes wall mounted HDTV.There is an attached garage with easy entry to the foyer area and an additional parking space. Guest parking available on the street. Falling Waters has private in-ground swimming pool, exercise room, clubhouse , tennis, on site walking trails. Short distance to Forest Preserve locations! Located just on border of Gurnee/Lindenhurst with easy commute access to tollway and Metra train.