2 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $215,000

Relax in your new move in ready rare 2 story end unit Townhome in Heritage Park with great views of the park and pond! Home features hardwood floors, Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, vaulted ceilings and so much more! Easy commute close to I-94, Rt-59, and the Metra! Perfect for all your end of summer hiking, biking, and enjoying the outdoors your close by Millennium Park, Bonner Heritage Farm, Foxtail Lake, Harvest Lake and McDonald Woods Forest Preserve. Ten Minute drive to local shops, dinning, entertainment. This is a great opportunity to own for less than you can rent, you do not want to miss out!