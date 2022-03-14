2 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $250,000

Spacious 2-story end unit with a full basement & 2 Car garage! Great floorplan features a large Living Rm w/vaulted ceilings and Fireplce! Oak Kitchen has computer niche & includes all appl's. Sep Dining Area. Huge Master BR, Bath & W/I/C! Generous 2nd BR. Laundry was on the 1st floor and can be put back since the plumbing is still there. YOu can also redesign the kitchen with the extra space where the laundry was. The full, unfinished basement has a new water heater and furnace, and the laundry set up. Lots of Storage. Lovely location in picturesque community w/trees & pond! Millburn Schools! Newer stamped concrete walkway all around both of these units. Garage has a utility sink and heater. South exp w/ patio!