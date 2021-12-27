2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $172,500

Cozy Home!! This home would be a great starter home or a cozy home for a small family, Newly fenced in backyard with a newly built deck, on over a quarter acre (double lot) great yard for entertaining. This home has been kept with love and has many updates done over the last few years. Fence 2021, Decks 2020, bathroom updated 2019: Roof, Water heater, furnace, A/C all less than 10 years old. Refrigerator is older, Stove, Dishwasher, washer and dryer are newer. Home is being sold AS IS.