2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $194,000

GIFFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT Beautifully maintained, quiet upper end unit. 2 bed, 2 bath condo with large great room, updated kitchen with SS appliances and breakfast bar. Formal dining area. This open concept condo features gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, brand new furnace and central air, water heater and all appliances 3 yrs old. Set far off the main road, you'll enjoy the quiet. Lots of natural light. Just move in and enjoy the holidays in front of the fire, in style! 2.5 car attached garage, in unit laundry. Seller updates include: Furnace and central air 2021, all appliances 3 yrs old, water heater 3 yrs old, ceiling fans 3 yrs old, newer storm door and window blinds, completely painted top to bottom 2 - 3 yrs ago.