2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $230,000

2nd Floor Condominium Home with soaring vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen and dining area. Loft entertaining and an office/den. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas. 2 car attached garage with private entrance to the home. No more snow shoveling or grass mowing. Enjoy maintenance free living in a great location. Access to shopping, dining, and freeway all just a short distance away - Perfect spot for the commuter.