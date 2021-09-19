Not ready for condo living just yet? This is the place for you! Located in Mt. Pleasant, you will find this Incredibly maintained 2 BD, 2 BA home. Low maintenance exterior with 2 car attached garage on a mature lot that is beautifully landscaped. Vaulted ceiling in LR and DR with beautiful hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and full bath. There is a loft that would make a great office or tv area. First floor bedroom w/ two closets, full bath and first floor laundry room. You won't believe the 4 season room with not 1, but 3 patio doors PLUS a single door that leads to wrap around deck! Large and sunny kitchen for entertaining! Newer exterior, storm and patio doors. 8' ceiling in basement just waiting for your finishing ideas! Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $265,000
