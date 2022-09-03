 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $358,900

Beautiful new construction side by side unit available under construction in the desirable Villas of Meadowbrook in Mt. Pleasant. This two bed, 2 bath condo has an open concept great room, dining area and kitchen. The Juniper plan also offers a covered patio just off the great room. Many upgraded features in this unit including a ceramic tile shower in the master bath, double hung windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Quartz counter tops throughout home. Condo includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and washer/dryer.

