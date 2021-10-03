 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $368,900

2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $368,900

2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $368,900

Beautiful new construction side by side unit available under construction in the desirable Villas of Meadowbrook in Mt. Pleasant. This two bed, 2 bath condo has an open concept great room, dining area and kitchen. The Juniper plan also offers a covered patio just off the great room. Many upgraded features in this unit including a ceramic tile shower in the master bath, double hung windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home. Condo includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and washer/dryer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert