2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $368,900

Beautiful new construction side by side condo under construction in the desirable Villas of Meadowbrook in Mt. Pleasant. This two bed, 2 bath condo has an open concept great room, dining area and kitchen. The Juniper plan also offers a covered patio just off the great room. Many upgraded features in this unit including a ceramic tile shower in the master bath, double hung windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home. Condo includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and washer/dryer.