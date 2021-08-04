2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $799,900

Lake Michigan Waterfront living w/225' of frontage on an expansive, dbl wide lot w/twin tax parcels! This stone & brick ranch home offers spectacular views complete w/3 season room that sits high on the bluff w/terraced path to the lake. A tranquil 2 full acres of fenced grounds with serene views and towering pines includes a perfectly placed fire pit. Newer shoreline protection is also complete. The 2 ca att. garage + 2 ca det. garage + boat house provides ample space to entertain and store your toys! Finished bmt w/full bath, 2nd fireplace, dry bar, & potential for additional kitchenette with your finishing flooring preference. This spectacular home awaits a little tlc with updates that meet your taste and budget- and comes with a whole house Generac generator. Must See to appreciate!