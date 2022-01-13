 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $77,975

Calling All investors, Great investment opportunity! This 2 bedroom is an Investor Special with so much potential. This property is awaiting your ideas and magic touch to become a flip or a rental cash, flow investment. This Solid structure comes with a full basement and 2 car garage. Sold As-Is No FHA. E Z to see call for a private showing today

