 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $89,000

This cozy North Chicago property is located close distance to parks, restaurants, and Navy bases. Calling all investors, handymen, or if you are tried paying someone else mortgage to come to make this 2-bed rooms / 1 bath in your DREAM Home! The property offers a great living space with a fireplace in the family room and a hardwood floor in the living room and bedrooms. Utilize the HUGE basement as the perfect place to entertain your family and friends! In the basement, you can also find a washer and dryer, Newer Furnace, and a new water heater that just needs to be installed. Don't miss the opportunity to make this property a place you call home or rent it out as your investment.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert