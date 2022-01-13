2 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $89,000

This cozy North Chicago property is located close distance to parks, restaurants, and Navy bases. Calling all investors, handymen, or if you are tried paying someone else mortgage to come to make this 2-bed rooms / 1 bath in your DREAM Home! The property offers a great living space with a fireplace in the family room and a hardwood floor in the living room and bedrooms. Utilize the HUGE basement as the perfect place to entertain your family and friends! In the basement, you can also find a washer and dryer, Newer Furnace, and a new water heater that just needs to be installed. Don't miss the opportunity to make this property a place you call home or rent it out as your investment.