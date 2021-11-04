2 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $95,900

Why rent when you can own for less? Get ready to call this stunning updated farmhouse your new home! Priced well below appraisal! This home has all the character you would expect, with the added bonus of a completely modern kitchen and tiled bathroom, truly the best of both worlds. The craftsmanship and love that has gone into this home is apparent in every detail. The modern kitchen has plenty of cabinets, new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The full-sized bathroom with a creatively tiled shower and vanity wall make this the perfect starter home. Traditional meets contemporary with updated ceiling fixtures throughout the home. A new roof and sewer line adds peace of mind for the new owners. Finally, the low maintenance landscape design, including a fenced yard, will allow you to relax and enjoy the peace and serenity while offering the potential for amazing barbecue parties. This home has everything, so it will not be on the market long. Book your showing today! Property is being sold AS IS.