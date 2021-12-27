2 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $159,900

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom open concept upper unit condo. This affordable condo is on a dead end street just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The unit is filled with natural light, spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with in unit laundry, all appliances included and all furnishings included at no additional charge! The 1 car garage is an end unit and your private entry is wonderful. Don't let the Holidays distract you from the real estate market. Jump on this before it's gone!