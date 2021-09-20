2 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $214,900

Warm and inviting is the first thing you'll think of when you enter this absolutely immaculate ranch condo. Located in a quiet and wooded setting, this home will please even the fussiest homeowner. Desirable open concept floor plan features 2 bedrooms/baths on the main level with an additional family room and full bath in the lower. Great room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with snack bar and upgraded flooring. Plenty of counter space. Master suite with oversized closet, soaking tub and separate shower stall. 1st floor laundry room. All appliances included. Enjoy the peace and tranquility this condo has to offer overlooking the woods. Don't just driveby, stop by and see all this home has to offer.