2 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $219,900

RARE, 2BR/2BA + Den, 1,300+ sq. ft. Kendall Creek XII unit built in 2017! Access this 2nd floor unit from the private entry (or 2.5-car attached garage!) and drop your items on the built-in bench. At the main floor, you'll notice the upgrades throughout: two-toned staircase railing, HDWD flooring, pendant lighting, BA vanities. Gather in the spacious LR, where the vaulted ceiling creates an open and airy atmosphere. The eat-in kitchen is ready for home-cooked meals, with hexagonal-shaped backsplash, dual-toned cabinetry, SS appliance package, pantry, and granite breakfast bar. Large MBR (w/WIC and en-suite), BR 2, and den that could double as a home office. Private balcony, in-unit laundry, and a low condo fee are the cherry-on-top to this centrally-located Oak Creek condo! Welcome home!