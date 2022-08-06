 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $476,000

2 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $476,000

This Lakeshore Commons ranch style home features dramatic floor to ceiling windows that flood the open concept living space with light. The Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen are on the same level as the Primary Suite with walk in closet & the 2nd full bath & bedroom. Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park & the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture & amazing amenities. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts steps from your door. In addition, are pocket parks & green amenities & walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches & alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert