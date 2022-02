2 Bedroom Home in Park City - $23,888

ATTRACTIVE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH 924 SQ FT MOBILE HOME IN RENOWN GENES MOBILE PARK OF 55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY. ENTER INTO SPACIOUS LIVINGROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE FOR WARM AND COZY WINTER NIGHTS. STUNNING MAINTENANCE FREE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THAT FLOWS INTO THE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN THAT HAS MULITUDE OF CABINETS FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE. GOOD SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS! SECOND BEDROOM WITH ATTACHED SHELVING AND NEW PLUSH CARPET GREAT FOR A GUEST ROOM, OFFICE OR AS CURRENT OWER USED FOR A DRESSING ROOM. NEW UPDATED BATH! OUTSIDE TO EXTRA LONG CONCRETE DRIVEWAY AND SHED. COVERED ENTRYWAY. BACKS TO FOREST PRESERVE WHERE THE DEER AND OTHER WILDLIFE ROAM. OWNER HAS MANY BEAUTIFUL PERENNIAL FLOWER PLANTED THAT MAKES THE SPRING AND SUMMER BURST WITH BEAUTY. LET THE LOVE AND CARE GIVING THIS HOME BY LONG TIME OWNER BE TRANSFERRED TO YOU. ROOF 2019. VERY QUIET COMMUNITY W/SHOPPING NEARBY! ALSO EASY ACCESS TO EXPRESSWAYS! PRIOR TO OFFER BUYER NEEDS APPROVAL FROM PARK. APPLICATION LOCATED UNDER ADDITIONAL INFO. LOT FEE INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE PICK UP, LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL! BE SURE TO VIEW!