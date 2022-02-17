ENJOY THE GOOD LIFE IN THIS 1056 SR FT 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME IN RENOWN GENES MOBILE HOME PARK OF 55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY! STEP INTO LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BOW WINDOW FOR PLENTY OF SUNSLIGHT. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH MULTITUDE OF CABINETS AND A PANTRY FOR GREAT STORAGE! GOOD SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH NEARBY! SECOND BEDROOM HAS HALF BATH! DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. THE GARAGE IS PARK OWNED. NEW WATER HEATER 2019. NEWER ATTRACTIVE CHANDELIER IN DINING AREA. CENTRAL AIR FOR COMFORTABLE SUMMERS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PACE BUS ROUTE, EATERIES AND EXPRESSWAYS! WELL KEPT COMMUNITY. LOT FEE INCLUDES WATER, SEWER,LAWN CARE, SNOW REMOVAL AND GARBAGE! PRIOR TO OFFER BUYER NEEDS APPROVAL FROM PARK. APPLICATION IS LOCATED UNDER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. A MUST SEE.
2 Bedroom Home in Park City - $46,888
